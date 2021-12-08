Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 547,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,193. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

