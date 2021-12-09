$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Culp posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 72,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,964. Culp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.