-$0.08 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,217. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

