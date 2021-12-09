$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $9,497,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. 7,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

