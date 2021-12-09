-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.53). LivePerson posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 51,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. LivePerson has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

