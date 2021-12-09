-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

