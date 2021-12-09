$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,270. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

