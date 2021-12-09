$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.72. 12,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.