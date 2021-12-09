$0.78 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

CPB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after buying an additional 400,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

