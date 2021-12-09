$1.02 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 4,403,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,852,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.