$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after acquiring an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

