$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 13,292,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,833,336. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

