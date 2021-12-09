$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

TRI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,017. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

