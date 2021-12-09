$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsion by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSN opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.48.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.