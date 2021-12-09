125,650 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

