$14.38 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $14.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 million to $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $48.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.51 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.53. 1,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,347. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.13 and a beta of 0.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

