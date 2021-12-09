14,581 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

