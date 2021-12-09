$189.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $189.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $757.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

