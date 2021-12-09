$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,662. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

