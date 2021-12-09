21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.42. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 13,139 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

