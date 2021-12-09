21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.42. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 13,139 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
