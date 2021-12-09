$224.16 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post sales of $224.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.60 million and the lowest is $222.72 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $912.05 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 204,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,363. Albany International has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

