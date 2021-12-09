$233.26 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report sales of $233.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $228.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 515,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

