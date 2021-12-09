$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the lowest is $25.75 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

