$263.70 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $263.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $263.90 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

ACC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 843,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,117. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 424.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 152.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $594,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

