$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report sales of $360.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

