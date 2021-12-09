$396.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $396.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.61 million and the highest is $416.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $383.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

RBA traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,672. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,411,000 after buying an additional 88,319 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after buying an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,372,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.