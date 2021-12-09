4,800 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

