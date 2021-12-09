$55.21 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce $55.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $156.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $334.18 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.25.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $71.02 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $4,501,564 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,171,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

