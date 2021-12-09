$55.65 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $55.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.33. 25,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.26%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

