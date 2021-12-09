781 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

