$8.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $8.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.21 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $27.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 1,244,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,583. CBRE Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.