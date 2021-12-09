$80.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to announce sales of $80.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year sales of $275.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.15 million, with estimates ranging from $319.60 million to $330.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,265,750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after buying an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $8,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.04 on Friday, hitting 10.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.53.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

