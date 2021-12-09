$83.95 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $83.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 35,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.