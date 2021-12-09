$83.95 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $83.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $384.35 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. FMR LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $7,911,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TCBK traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

