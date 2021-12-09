$9.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. 12,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

