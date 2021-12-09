$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $94.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $372.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,065,775. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.77 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

