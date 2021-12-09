982 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $253.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.59 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

