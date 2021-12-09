A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Buys 29 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($200.74).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 528 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.79. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.82). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 507.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.69) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

