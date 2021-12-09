A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $755.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

