A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Financial Survey

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 24.11% 38.47% 22.25% Arkema 13.82% 14.22% 6.97%

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Arkema’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.63 $2.85 billion $3.44 4.71 Arkema $9.01 billion 1.18 $379.24 million $19.00 7.28

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arkema, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 5 7 0 2.27 Arkema 1 7 6 0 2.36

Arkema has a consensus target price of $123.36, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S.

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Arkema on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

