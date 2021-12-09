ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 38 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 38 price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.38.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.