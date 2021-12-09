AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

