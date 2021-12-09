ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

