ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

