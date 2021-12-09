Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.64

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.64 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 174.77 ($2.32). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.27), with a volume of 40,186 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.99 million and a PE ratio of -583.33.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.