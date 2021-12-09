Actinium Achieves Market Cap of $464,421.79 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $464,421.79 and approximately $16,131.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 37,026,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.