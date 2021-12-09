Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

