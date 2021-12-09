Aion (AION) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $81.53 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.55 or 0.99031086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00289215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.65 or 0.00407750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00170149 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,179,663 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.