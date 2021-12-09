Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $186.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

