Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

ABNB stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 131,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.00. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after buying an additional 222,337 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

